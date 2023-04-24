Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Long-established Bull’s Head business falls victim to eminent domain

Long-established Bull’s Head business falls victim to eminent domain

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 24, 2023 0

A successful small business owner who has been a fixture in the Bull's Head neighborhood for a quarter century is on the verge of losing his property as revitalization efforts for the area move forward. The city of Rochester will use eminent domain to seize a property at 22 York St., home of Andy's Automotive Enhancements. Owner ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo