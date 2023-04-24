Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 14, 2023    42 14420 BOYST, DORIS et ano to JARL L BOYST AND DORRIS B BOYST IRREVOCABLE TRUST Property Address: 35 CHERRY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12802 Page: 0662 Tax Account: 068.11-4-11 Full Sale Price: $0.00 14445 SANDVIK, SHARON et ano to VITALE, RICHARD A et ano Property Address: 122 EAST MAPLE ...

