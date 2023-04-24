Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 17, 20, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 17, 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 17, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE KJS DISTRIBUTION COMPANY 161 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - JOHNSON, KERWIN 161 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ELITE SMOKE SHOP 2167 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - AVERY, JAMES & AVERY, PATRICK 156 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo