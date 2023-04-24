Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 14, 2023    54 NOT PROVIDED BURKE, JOSEPH H Property Address: 280 JACOBS ROAD, HAMLIN NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $50,000.00 CLIFF, HANNAH & YEAGER, MICHAEL Property Address: 114 THISTLEDOWN DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $209,700.00 FENLEY, DANIELLE & MOSKOWITZ, DANIEL J Property Address: 10 BLOSSOM CIRCLE E, , ...

