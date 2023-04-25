Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 17, 20, 2023

April 24, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 17, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY NOWLAN, KAREN LOUISE FAIN Appoints: NOWLAN, JOHN E JR US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Powers of Attorney Recorded March 20, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOSTICK, THOMAS J Appoints: CLEMENTS, SHELLY D CLEMENTS, SHEILA D Appoints: CLEMENTS, SHELLY ...

