Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 16,17,20, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 16,17,20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 16, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT JONES, JESSICA C 1612 HENNESSEY ROAD 67, ONTARIO NY 14519 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $50.00 KELCH, JOHNATHAN C 200 SETH GREEN 1505, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $293.00 KOLUR, GOVARDHAN 717 PARK POINT DRIVE UNIT, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 MUSCATO, TAWNYA L 4 WOODROW ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo