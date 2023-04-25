Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 17,20, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 17, 2023 LIEN SATISFIED INGRAM, SUSAN Favor: PUMPKIN HILL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC MECHANICS LIEN NIVER, LINDA Favor: RAPID DRY INC Amount: $100,000.00 221 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626 Liens Filed Recorded March 20, 2023 LIEN RELEASE Chapman, Sadie Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT FIGUEROA HERNANDEZ, SHEILA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT JAMES, EMMANUEL Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT MALCOLM, ...

