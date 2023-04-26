Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

By: The Associated Press KAREN MATTHEWS April 26, 2023 0

The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university, according to court documents. Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez, who died in the Feb. 20, 2019 crash on an icy ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo