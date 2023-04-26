Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Ross

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Constructive possession – Discarded weapon People v. Ross KA 19-01426 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon. The charges arose from an incident in which the defendant allegedly dropped a handgun on ...

