Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: Francisco v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: Francisco v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental Hygiene Law Dangerous sex offender – Mental abnormality Francisco v. State of New York CA 21-01697 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The petitioner appealed from an order determining that he is a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement and that he continue to be confined to a secure treatment facility. Ruling: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo