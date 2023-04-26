Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 18, 2023

April 26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 18, 2023    54 14420 DOERR, JOHN G to ERBE, JOHN E et ano Property Address: 11 VICTORY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12803 Page: 0504 Tax Account: 069.37-3-4 Full Sale Price: $149,000.00 LOOPE, JUSTIN et al to LOOPE PROPERTIES LLC et ano Property Address: 275/43 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12804 Page: ...

