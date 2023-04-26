Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 21, 2023

April 26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 21, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HOANG, THAI 69 MYRTLE HILL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - 7AM NAIL BAR 888 LONG POND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - LINAREZ, YANIRIS 1765 SYONE ROAD APT 3 APARTMENT # 3, ROCHESTER NY 14615 ALL AROUND MAID SERVICES 242 CHELSEA MEADOWS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA ...

