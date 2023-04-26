Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 22-24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 22, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CUT N GO LAWN SERVICE 210 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - WEARING, JERMAINE J 201 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ROGERS, JULIAN 507 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - SZYMKO-CARROLL, SHELLEY A 72 BEDFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ...

