Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 20-21, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 20-21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 20, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ALICEA, JUAN C 359 ROYCROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $340.00 ANNAKIE, GAUFITZ H 191 MOUL ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $450.00 ANNAKIE, GAUFITZ H 191 MOUL ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $290.00 ANTHONY, DAVID A 16 GREEN CLOVER DRIVE, HENRIETTA ...

