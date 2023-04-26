Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 21-24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 21, 2023 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT DEVEREAUX, PAULA Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A. Amount: E & B DELIVERY INC et al Favor: ADVANCE SERVICE GROUP LLC Amount: GARDNER, KIM Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: GREGORY, JANET Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: MATYJCZUK, MELISSA Favor: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA Amount: MITCHELL, DOUGLAS Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS CENTURION BANK Attorney: SMITH CARROAD ...

