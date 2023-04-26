Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 21, 2023

April 26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 21, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BECKER, DANIEL S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,795.95 BROWN, RICHARD A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $33,925.41 DSO SERVICE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,354,298.36 RICARDO, VICENS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,522.09 SHEPHERD, MARK D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,181.43 LIEN RELEASE DAYTON, HARRY Favor: USA/IRS HICKEY FREEMAN TAILORED CLOTHING Favor: USA/IRS ODEA, DOUGLAS Favor: USA/IRS

