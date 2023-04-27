Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 22-23, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 22-23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 22, 2023 LIEN SATISFIED GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Favor: THORPE, GREGGORY 6 FAIRCHILD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY MECHANICS LIEN BRANDFORD REALITY Favor: KALENAK PAINTING AND PAPER HANGING INC Amount: $2,700.00 Liens Filed Recorded March 23, 2023 LIEN SATISFIED 673 DEWEY AVENUE LLC Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC AEON CONSULTING LLC Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC CANSEVER, FEYZULLAH N Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC KAPLAN, BATURAY MERTCAN Favor: ...

