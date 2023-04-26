Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 17, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 17, 2023    66 NOT PROVIDED MIZAMA LLC Property Address: 10-18-28 WINSTON DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: SAVANNAH BANK NA Amount: $736,000.00 VX PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 400-404 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $96,800.00 14428 POTTS, LEONARD Property Address: 85 FAIRBANKS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $160,892.00 14445 ADAMS, PAUL S Property ...

