Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 21, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC Appoints: CELINK MILAZZO, DONNA Appoints: BENTLEY, DEBORAH A NEUROTH, BRAD Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY F NEUROTH, SUSAN J Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY F

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo