Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 22-24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 22, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALFANO, CHRISTOPHER Appoints: BENFANTE, SUE CAROLE BURNS, KEVIN J Appoints: BURNS, SEAN C DEJESUS, JESSICA VANDOP Appoints: DIAZ, DAVID GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC MCLP ASSET COMPANY , INC Appoints: FAY ...

