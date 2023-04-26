Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-109

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-109

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Consulting services – Workplace violence Opinion 22-109 Background: A part-time judge asks if he may privately engage in consulting services to deliver in-person classroom training on workplace violence prevention and other personal safety strategies within the state of New York, but outside the county where the judge presides. The ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo