She got $0 from condo sale. Supreme Court weighs fairness

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN April 26, 2023 0

Geraldine Tyler, now 94, lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties. Hennepin County sold the apartment for $40,000 and kept every penny. Tyler's lawyers say the county violated constitutional protections against having property taken without "just compensation" and excessive fines. The Supreme Court, which hears arguments Wednesday, will ...

