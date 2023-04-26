Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / State of real estate: Current market magnifies fair housing issues

State of real estate: Current market magnifies fair housing issues

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 26, 2023 0

While potentially disruptive headwinds are in the forecast, the Rochester commercial real estate market is largely in a solid position in terms of vacancy rates and financial stability. Multifamily vacancy rates are exceptionally low, around 3 percent for the metro area, industrial and manufacturing space continues to be in high demand with approximately 95 percent filled, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo