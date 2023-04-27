Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Average long-term US mortgage rate rises to 6.43% this week

Average long-term US mortgage rate rises to 6.43% this week

By: The Associated Press ALEX VEIGA April 27, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the second week in a row, another setback for homebuyers facing a housing market that remains unaffordable for many Americans after years of soaring home prices. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan edged up to 6.43% from 6.39% last week, mortgage buyer ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo