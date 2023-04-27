Elizabeth Cordello

Member, Pullano & Farrow

Years in current role: 10

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

I expect to see continued significant change in employment law that will impact business, including enforceability of non-compete agreements, the criteria for the classification of independent contractors, and the impact of pay transparency rules to name a few.

What advice would you give someone just starting out in labor and employment law?

Make it a daily practice to stay current on new and proposed laws and pending cases. Labor and employment is an area that is constantly evolving and it is key to have a pulse on what is happening.

What do you enjoy most about practicing law in the Rochester area?

I most enjoy the collegiality and professionalism of the legal community in Rochester.