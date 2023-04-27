Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Tyasia T.S.

Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Tyasia T.S.

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Mental health treatment – Suspended judgment Matter of Tyasia T.S. CAF 21-01809 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights and transferred guardianship and custody of the child to the petitioner. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo