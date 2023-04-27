Karlee Bolaños

Partner, Bolaños Lowe

Bolaños has worked in labor and employment law for almost two decades, starting her career with Harris Beach PLLC.

She and William Lowe started Bolaños Lowe in 2019. “We wanted to get back to being small and very, very client-focused,” Bolaños told The Daily Record at the time. “We have hearts for service, so we really want to be about serving the client.”

Her practice focuses on counseling and representing employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, including federal and state labor and discrimination laws, Affordable Care Act compliance, the National Labor Relations Act, the New York State Labor and Civil Service Laws, wage and hour laws, privacy laws, constitutional issues and immigration law.

Bolaños received The Daily Record’s Up and Coming Attorney award in 2009 and its Top Women in Law award in 2020. She was also recognized as one of Rochester Women’s Network’s Up and Coming Business Women in 2006.

Bolaños received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and her law degree at the State University at Buffalo Law School. She was admitted to practice in 2002.