Kevin J Mulvehill

Partner, Rochester Office Leader, Labor and Employment Team Leader, Phillips Lytle LLP

Years in current role: 8 as Partner, 3 as Office Leader

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

From a firm perspective: growth. It is an exciting time to be at Phillips Lytle. In 2022 we set a hiring target of 40 additional attorneys across markets to actively expand our expertise through the attraction, retention and development of top legal talent while also recruiting boutique law firms and specialty practices in existing and new markets. Less than a year later, we have reached our goal and opened a new office in Chicago. The growth continues. From a career perspective, I hope to continue on my current path. I take great pride in working with our clients, both big and small.

What advice would you give someone just starting out in labor and employment law?

Maximize opportunities to expand your skill set and gain knowledge. Draft articles and give presentations on complex areas of labor and employment law. If done appropriately and repeatedly, it will translate into you becoming an expert.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

My broad legal practice has granted me the opportunity to touch upon many different areas of law throughout my career. That said, when I was young, my grandfather wanted me to be like Matlock. Based on his wishes, criminal law.