Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lori O’Brien succeeds Kenneth Perri as executive director of LawNY

Lori O’Brien succeeds Kenneth Perri as executive director of LawNY

By: Bennett Loudon April 27, 2023 0

Lori O’Brien, deputy director of Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY) is the new executive director of the organization. Effective May 1, O’Brien will replace C. Kenneth Perri, who is retiring. LawNY provides civil legal services to low-income people in a 14-county region, with offices in Bath, Elmira, Geneva, Ithaca, Jamestown, Olean, and Rochester. The organization ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo