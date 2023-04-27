Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Matzell v. Annucci, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Qualified immunity Eighth Amendment – Judicially ordered Shock Program Matzell v. Annucci, et al. 21-2792-pr Judges Leval, Chin, and Lee Background: The defendants appealed from the denial of their motion for judgment on the pleadings on the ground of qualified immunity. The plaintiff is a former prisoner who sued the defendants for ...

