Stephanie M. Caffera

Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

Years in current role: 30

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

I expect to see a continued focus on union organizing and on the issues that often lead to union organizing: wages, pay equity, work-life balance, employee recognition and appreciation, transparency, and participation in decision-making. I’m also anticipating renewed challenges to expanded readings of non-discrimination statutes. Some of these will be based on religious beliefs and religious exercise, others from a “reverse discrimination” perspective. Employers will continue to face difficult challenges responding to situations that can be framed as conflicts of rights and that can divide workplaces into opposing “camps.”

What advice would you give someone just starting out in labor and employment law?

Dive in! Labor and employment is a fascinating area that brings together law, policy, psychology, business, and many other disciplines. Most of society’s cutting-edge issues play out in the workplace. Your work will change all the time, and it’s a practice area where you can provide great value and develop lasting relationships. Hone your listening skills, think practically, and stay on top of current events.

What do you enjoy most about practicing law in the Rochester area?

Rochester offers an unusual combination of sophisticated legal work and a welcoming community. It’s a real benefit to be able to rely on the professionalism of counsel on the other side of a dispute or transaction and know that you can take them at their word. That kind of trust and collegiality is not present in many larger cities.