Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court on ethics issues: Not broken, no fix needed

Supreme Court on ethics issues: Not broken, no fix needed

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO April 27, 2023 0

The Supreme Court is speaking with one voice in response to recent criticism of the justices' ethical practices: No need to fix what isn't broken. The justices' response on Tuesday struck some critics and ethics experts as tone deaf at a time of heightened attention on the justices' travel and private business transactions. That comes against ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo