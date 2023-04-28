Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Parental neglect: Fourth Judicial Department

Fourth Department – Parental neglect: Fourth Judicial Department

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental neglect Child safety – Abusive adult child Matter of Cameron J.S. CAF 19-02315 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order the determined she neglected her children by failing to provide a safe environment for them. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo