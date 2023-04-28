Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Prejudgment interest: Sabine v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Prejudgment interest: Sabine v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prejudgment interest No-fault Law – Serious injury Sabine v. State of New York CA 22-00092 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action after suffering injuries in a motor vehicle accident that occurred when a truck owned by the defendant collided with the claimant’s vehicle. Following a bench ...

