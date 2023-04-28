Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Jill Paperno receives MCBA’s Rodenbeck Award

Jill Paperno receives MCBA’s Rodenbeck Award

By: Bennett Loudon April 28, 2023 0

Jill Paperno, senior civil rights litigator at the Empire Justice Center and former first assistant Monroe County Public Defender, is this year’s recipient of the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award. “I am so incredibly honored and grateful for this award. I know how special it is,” Paperno said. “I have been so fortunate in being a member of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo