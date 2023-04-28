Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / JustCause honors 2023 McKnight Recipients

JustCause honors 2023 McKnight Recipients

By: Special to The Daily Record April 28, 2023 0

In 1986, the JustCause Board of Directors created the William E. McKnight Volunteer Service Award, to be given annually to a volunteer attorney or attorneys whose pro bono service reflects the commitment to equal justice that Bill McKnight’s life exemplified. Bill McKnight was a dedicated pro bono attorney and valued member of the JustCause board ...

