MCBA's Pauley Award honors Nicole Black's teaching efforts

MCBA’s Pauley Award honors Nicole Black’s teaching efforts

By: Bennett Loudon April 28, 2023 0

Nicole Black, an attorney, author, and educator, is this year’s recipient of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Raymond J. Pauley Award. “I'm truly honored to receive The Raymond J. Pauley Award and appreciate the opportunity to be recognized by my peers,” Black said. “It is an honor to be recognized by my peers for my contributions to ...

