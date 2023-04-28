Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 20, 2023    45 NOT PROVIDED BOLTON, LINDA to CLARK, DORIEN M Property Address: Liber: 12804 Page: 0544 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14422 WATSON, ROBERT W JR to SALISBURY, JEFFREY B Property Address: 2348 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14422 Liber: 12804 Page: 0681 Tax Account: 077.11-4-44 Full Sale Price: $175,000.00 14428 BASCH, JUSTIN to BASCH, JUSTIN et ...

