Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BLASETTI, KARI A 148 AFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $80.00 BLAZYNSKI, HECTOR E 770 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 BLEIER, JOSEPH R 120C VILLAGE II DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $60.00 BLOW, DEMETRIA M 3155 WHITE SWAN ...

