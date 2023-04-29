Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 24, 27, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT HESS, BRIANNA M 5112 CHUGG ROAD APT A, HOLLEY NY 14470 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $193.00 HILL, MELVYN L 15 HARMONY DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 HILL, MICHELLE S 231 SHEPPLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $168.00 HOLLIS, FERRELL 365 TREMONT STREET, ROCHESTER ...

