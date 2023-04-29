Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 28, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 28, 2023 LIEN RELEASE ABUOLBA, MOHAMMED Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 125 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615 ROMAN, STEPHEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 49 FLORIDA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 LIEN SATISFIED CRAL CONTRACTING INC Favor: SAINT THOMAS MORE CHURCH 2617 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 MECHANICS LIEN SHAW, SCOTESHA Favor: HIGHLAND CONTRACTORS OF WESTERN NY INC Amount: $14,300.00 126 BROOKRIDGE DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo