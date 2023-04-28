Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 19, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 19, 2023    80 NOT PROVIDED BATES, JASON R & BATES, KATE L Property Address: 101 THISTLEWOOD LANE, SPENCERPORT, NY 14559, OGDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $62,000.00 BRODSKY, ADAM M Property Address: 76 WILLOW BRIDGE TRAIL, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $123,600.00 CUBIOTTI, MATTHEW Property Address: 58 GILLETT ROAD, OGDEN ...

