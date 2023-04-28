Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 20, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 20, 2023    68 NOT PROVIDED CRAM, DION Property Address: 315-317 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GIBBARDO, JOSEPH Amount: $50,000.00 JOHNSON, WILLIAM RONALD JR & PREEDOM, JACEY ROSE Property Address: 123 FIRESTONE DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $230,859.00 STETSON, KERI L Property Address: 214 SAN RON DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: RUSHMORE ...

