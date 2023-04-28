Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial disciplinary proceeding: Opinion 22-112

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial disciplinary proceeding: Opinion 22-112

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial disciplinary proceeding Attorney witness – Disqualification obligations Opinion 22-112 Background: The inquiring judge is presently involved in a disciplinary proceeding. An attorney who currently has several cases before the judge has been called to testify in the proceeding on behalf of the judge. The judge plans to recuse himself from ...

