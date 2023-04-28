Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Saving our Republic | Commentary

Saving our Republic | Commentary

By: Special to The Daily Record LANGSTON MCFADDEN and KEVIN RYAN April 28, 2023 0

This year’s Law Day theme calls attention to key factors — cornerstones, as it is put — in the maintenance of democracy: civics, civility and collaboration. When citizens know little or nothing about the political society and its institutions, when they cannot work together to achieve results on important public matters, when they refuse to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo