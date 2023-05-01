Fourth Department – Effective assistance of counsel: State of New York v. Robert T.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Effective assistance of counsel Single mistake – Independent medical examination State of New York v. Robert T. CA 21-01798 Appealed from Supreme Court, Orleans County Background: The respondent appealed from an order that determined he is a dangerous sex offender who has a mental abnormality requiring confinement. He argues that he ...

