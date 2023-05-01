Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Real Estate / Housing / Heftier fines await Rochester’s non-compliant property owners

Heftier fines await Rochester’s non-compliant property owners

By: Patty Remmell May 1, 2023 0

Frustrated by an outdated code compliance fee schedule and concerned about ongoing safety issues caused by vacant properties, the city of Rochester intends to augment legal procedures to rid neighborhoods of blighted structures. Fines for code violations will double, the time between ticketing will be cut in half and penalties of up to $1,000 a day ...

