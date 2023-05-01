Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 21, 2023    62 14420 MCKAIN, MICHAEL R to OCONNOR, JOHN L III Property Address: 86 WOODLANDS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12805 Page: 0179 Tax Account: 084.01-3-13./86 Full Sale Price: $127,000.00 SEAMAN, EDWARD L to SEAMAN, ROSEMARY et ano Property Address: 394 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12805 Page: 0019 Tax Account: 069.10-6-6 Full ...

