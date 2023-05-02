Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 29-30, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 29-30, 2023

May 1, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 29, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE LOVE AND LATHER SOAP 347 WILLOWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - KATHLEEN ANN BENZ DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CAPE 27 BODY PARTS 1607 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MUNIZ, WILXAVIER ORTIZ 150 VAN AUKER STREET APARTMENT 1B, ROCHESTER NY 14608 ...

