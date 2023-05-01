Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 29, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 29, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN COLLICHIO, BENJAMIN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $45,338.49 CONTE, RICHARD Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $66,725.60 KARR, CHRISTOPHER B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $73,984.77 OCONNOR, HANNAH M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $75,014.98 SYRACUSA, SCOTT M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $67,552.24 LIEN RELEASE GONZALEZ, PABLO Favor: USA/IRS HIDDEN CREEK TAVERN INC Favor: USA/IRS JACKSON, KENNETH Favor: USA/IRS RODRIGUEZ, CLAUDIO Favor: USA/IRS STRAUCH, ANNE Favor: USA/IRS

